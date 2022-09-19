Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Expands By 22.4%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 418,500 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 341,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Geberit Price Performance

Shares of GBERF opened at $530.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $516.80 and its 200-day moving average is $544.98. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $457.54 and a fifty-two week high of $865.92.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

