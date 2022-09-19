Short Interest in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Grows By 24.1%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,060,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 144,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 22.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $2.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.84. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $15.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNA. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.
About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
