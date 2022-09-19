Short Interest in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Grows By 24.1%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,060,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 144,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 22.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $2.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.84. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNA. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 205,327,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,575,106 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 35.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 87,358,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,063,000 after buying an additional 22,824,417 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,022,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

