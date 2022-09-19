Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Decreases By 26.5%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of GOODO stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.