Short Interest in GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Decreases By 10.8%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,614,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 4,050,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.1 days.

GoGold Resources Stock Up 16.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLGDF opened at $1.24 on Monday. GoGold Resources has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on GoGold Resources from C$4.10 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Featured Stories

