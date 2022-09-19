Short Interest in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Rises By 32.1%

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Arrow Merger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 9,270.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 472.0% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Arrow Merger Price Performance

GAMC stock remained flat at $9.80 during midday trading on Friday. Golden Arrow Merger has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

Golden Arrow Merger Company Profile

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

