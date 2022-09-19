Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Rises By 9.5%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,055,500 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 13,752,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21,507.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Grupo Financiero Inbursa alerts:

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GPFOF opened at 1.65 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a twelve month low of 0.48 and a twelve month high of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.54.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.