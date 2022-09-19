Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Drops By 18.8%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Guangdong Investment Stock Performance

Shares of GGDVY traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.79. Guangdong Investment has a twelve month low of $42.88 and a twelve month high of $73.11.

Get Guangdong Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Guangdong Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.