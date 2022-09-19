Short Interest in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Grows By 12.4%

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 691,500 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 615,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Heska to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heska

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Heska by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heska Stock Down 0.9 %

About Heska

NASDAQ HSKA traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $86.04. The company had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,048. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.56 and its 200-day moving average is $106.18. Heska has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $269.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

