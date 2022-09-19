Short Interest in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Increases By 23.3%

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 528,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icahn Carl C grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 8.0% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 277,653,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,360,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606,398 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,375,000 after buying an additional 326,637 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 272,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 50,926 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 2,100.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 134,497 shares during the period. Finally, Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $6,772,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $51.97. 4,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,449. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -493.82%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

