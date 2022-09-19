Short Interest in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Drops By 16.5%

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 7,290,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,531,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,950,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Institutional Trading of ING Groep

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,296,000 after buying an additional 3,261,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,882,000 after buying an additional 1,673,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,841,000 after buying an additional 1,060,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,752,000 after buying an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 821.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,275,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,492,000 after buying an additional 2,920,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ING shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.74.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

