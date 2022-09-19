Short Interest in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Drops By 16.5%

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 7,290,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
ING Groep Stock Performance
ING stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,531,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,950,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97.
ING Groep Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.
Institutional Trading of ING Groep
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ING shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.74.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
