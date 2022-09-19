Short Interest in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Drops By 16.9%

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 657,300 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 790,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,342,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,086 shares in the company, valued at $23,342,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $207,326.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $2,198,361. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 146.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $251.24. The stock had a trading volume of 119,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,788. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.38 and a 200 day moving average of $231.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.84. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $157.81 and a 52 week high of $285.26.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.41 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.