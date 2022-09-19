Short Interest in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Rises By 16.9%

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 861,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on L shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE L traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $55.11. 1,150,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,715. Loews has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Loews Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 197,676 shares of company stock valued at $7,780,976. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Loews

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,709,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,822,000 after buying an additional 110,003 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,509,000 after purchasing an additional 199,257 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Loews by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,043,000 after purchasing an additional 263,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Loews by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,034,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,547,000 after purchasing an additional 45,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.