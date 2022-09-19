Short Interest in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Grows By 25.0%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Luokung Technology Stock Performance

Shares of LKCO opened at $0.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. Luokung Technology has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.54.

Get Luokung Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luokung Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKCO. State Street Corp raised its stake in Luokung Technology by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 272,376 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Luokung Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Luokung Technology during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luokung Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luokung Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.