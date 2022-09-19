Short Interest in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Expands By 25.2%

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 714,800 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 570,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 925,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mustang Bio

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,318,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 758,185 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mustang Bio by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mustang Bio by 105.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Mustang Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Mustang Bio Stock Performance

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

