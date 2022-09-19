Short Interest in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Decreases By 17.7%

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,800 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 653,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MYE. StockNews.com upgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Myers Industries to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries Price Performance

Shares of MYE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,693. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myers Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,751,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,642,000 after buying an additional 180,298 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,265,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,536,000 after buying an additional 14,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,723,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,465,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,315,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

(Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.