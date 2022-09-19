Short Interest in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Expands By 23.0%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NCA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $10.92.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

