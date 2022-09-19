Short Interest in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Increases By 16.9%

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned 1.52% of The LGL Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LGL traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.54. 94 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.56. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

