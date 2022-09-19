Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Declines By 17.3%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE DMO traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.75. 19,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,365. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $16.29.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 518,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.2% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 457,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 70,556 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 232,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 73,573 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 165,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

