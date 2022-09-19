Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Declines By 17.3%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE DMO traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.75. 19,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,365. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $16.29.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
