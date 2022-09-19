Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.53

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.
SBSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Investec lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.23.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 34.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 151,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5,405.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
