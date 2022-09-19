SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:SBOW traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.78. 1,054,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,431. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $49.91.

Insider Activity at SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.19. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 71.35%. The firm had revenue of $182.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,436.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,436.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 8,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $410,474.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,215,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,311,638.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,717. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SilverBow Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,656,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 653.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 376,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 326,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 276,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2,951.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 208,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 474.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 191,842 shares in the last quarter.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Stories

