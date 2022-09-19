Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Shares Down 19.2%

Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 19.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 117,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 52,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Silverton Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15.

About Silverton Metals

(Get Rating)

Silverton Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado property that consists of seven mining concessions, covering an area of approximately 3,746 hectares located in the state of Sonora; La Frazada property that comprises one mining concession totaling 299 hectares situated in the state of Nayarit; and Pluton which includes 3 contiguous mining concessions that cover an area of 6,534 hectares located in northern Durango.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silverton Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverton Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.