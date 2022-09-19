Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) is Presima Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Presima Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises 5.5% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Presima Inc. owned about 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $22,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Simon Property Group by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its position in Simon Property Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 24,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Simon Property Group by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.46. 42,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.74 and a 200 day moving average of $112.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.06 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

