SIR Royalty Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

SRV.UN stock opened at C$13.80 on Monday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$10.11 and a twelve month high of C$14.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.36. The stock has a market cap of C$115.59 million and a P/E ratio of 3.48.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

