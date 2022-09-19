Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €140.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($161.22) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Sixt Trading Down 3.3 %

ETR:SIX2 opened at €96.55 ($98.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €109.72 and a 200-day moving average of €117.30. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 10.69. Sixt has a one year low of €95.20 ($97.14) and a one year high of €170.30 ($173.78).

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

