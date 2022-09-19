SKALE Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.14 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0369 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $136.57 million and $16.14 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00111270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.09 or 0.00877168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,977,671 coins. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork.

SKALE Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.