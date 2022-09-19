Sky Investment Group LLC Buys 4,429 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in Zoetis by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.97. 26,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,882. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.