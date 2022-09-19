Sky Investment Group LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $56,809.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,383.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,383.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,518,068 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.0 %

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

NASDAQ:META traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.33. 478,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,502,416. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.29 and a 52 week high of $371.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.80. The firm has a market cap of $393.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.