Sky Investment Group LLC Has $6.86 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Sysco comprises about 1.6% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.32. The company had a trading volume of 31,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,024. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.61. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

