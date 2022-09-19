Sky Investment Group LLC Has $7.06 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.7% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.51. The company had a trading volume of 119,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,354. The stock has a market cap of $124.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

