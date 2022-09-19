Sky Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 72,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.20. 206,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,382,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.59. The firm has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

