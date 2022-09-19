Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 175 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.30. 8,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.75.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

