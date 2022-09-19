Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 72 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after acquiring an additional 915,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after purchasing an additional 777,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $982,517,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.64.

NYSE MTB traded up $3.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.73. 17,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,266. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

