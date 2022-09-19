Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 980 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.9% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $312.97. 61,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

