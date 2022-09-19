SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $43.30

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.30, but opened at $41.35. SM Energy shares last traded at $42.90, with a volume of 16,837 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SM shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

SM Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 4.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.06.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in SM Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 90,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in SM Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in SM Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

