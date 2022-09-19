Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Sells $29,875.00 in Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $29,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,197.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $11.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $519.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 17.94%. Analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

See Also

