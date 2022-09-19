Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) and Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) Head to Head Comparison

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) and Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sonendo and Remedent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonendo 0 1 4 0 2.80 Remedent 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonendo currently has a consensus target price of $8.58, indicating a potential upside of 842.86%. Given Sonendo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sonendo is more favorable than Remedent.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

56.8% of Sonendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Sonendo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sonendo and Remedent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonendo -152.85% N/A -65.43% Remedent N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sonendo and Remedent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonendo $33.20 million 0.73 -$48.50 million ($12.21) -0.07 Remedent $1.06 million 3.23 -$860,000.00 N/A N/A

Remedent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonendo.

Summary

Sonendo beats Remedent on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonendo

(Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The company also offers SoundSeal, a material used to build and create a sealing platform on the top of the crown; and Sonendo-branded liquid solution of EDTA that is used to help debride and disinfect the root canal system. In addition, it provides The Digital Office, a practice management software to enable an integrated digital office for dental practitioners. The company was formerly known as Dentatek Corporation and changed its name to Sonendo, Inc. in March 2011. Sonendo, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California.

About Remedent

(Get Rating)

Remedent, Inc., through its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. It primarily provides professional veneers and teeth whitening products for professional and over-the-counter use. The company offers River8, a prefab veneer that enables the dentist to find the right combination of teeth for a patient with minor reshaping. It also provides GlamSmile veneers, which are ultra-thin claddings attached to the front of the patient's teeth. In addition, the company offers SmileMe Mirror, an integrated marketing concept for the dental practice, which enables dentists to offer smile consultation in approximately 10 minutes; SmileSketch, a simulation software to make a sketch of what the patient could look like; and various Treatment Pages to explain the benefits of certain treatments, as well as Condor, an intra-oral 3D scanner. Further, it provides dental implant solutions and treatment concepts. The company sells its products to dental professionals in approximately 30 countries, including Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Canada, and the United States through its internal sales force and third party distributors. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

