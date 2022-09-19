Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.07

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 90496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

SHC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.44.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

