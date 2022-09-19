S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Decreased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $58,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 41,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in S&P Global by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,925,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,765,000 after purchasing an additional 299,584 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in S&P Global by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,447,000 after purchasing an additional 97,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 58,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded down $4.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $342.03. 44,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,472. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.93.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

