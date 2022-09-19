Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 82500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$47.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

Featured Stories

