SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,070,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,750,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,123,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 280,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,121,000 after purchasing an additional 154,020 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $307.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,955. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.85. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $296.39 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

