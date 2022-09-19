SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Flower City Capital

Flower City Capital boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

SPDW stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 111,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,419. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.98. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $38.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

