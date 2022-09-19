SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Trimmed by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,041 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,081,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,327,000 after purchasing an additional 594,332 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.88. 47,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,271. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.09.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

