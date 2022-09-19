SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 152,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,129,692 shares.The stock last traded at $58.13 and had previously closed at $57.79.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,989,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,017,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,333,000 after acquiring an additional 617,677 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 615,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,868,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,065,000 after acquiring an additional 159,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,047 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

