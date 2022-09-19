Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.

Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of SPE opened at $12.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $16.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

About Special Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPE. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.