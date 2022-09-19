Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPEGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.

Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of SPE opened at $12.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $16.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPE. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

