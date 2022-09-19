Spheroid Universe (SPH) Price Hits $0.0134 on Top Exchanges

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Spheroid Universe has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $690.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00110924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00851004 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Spheroid Universe

Spheroid Universe launched on July 11th, 2021. Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,124,912,048 coins and its circulating supply is 124,912,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spheroid Universe’s official website is www.spheroiduniverse.io.

Spheroid Universe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spheroid Universe is a MetaVerse for entertainment, games, advertising, and business in the world of Extended Reality. It operates geo-localized private property on Earth's digital surface (Spaces). The platform’s tech foundation is the Spheroid XR Cloud and the Spheroid Script programming language.”

