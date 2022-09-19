Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.44.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of SRC opened at $42.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average of $42.59. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.663 dividend. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 151.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,080,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

