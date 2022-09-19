Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Insider Sells $65,178.00 in Stock

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) insider David C. Glendon sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $65,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,116.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SRLP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.88. 209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,101. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84. Sprague Resources LP has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 2.03%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -45.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 225,720 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 6.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

