SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $52.12

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.12 and last traded at $52.46, with a volume of 16415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.98.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

