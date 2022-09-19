St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,519.20 ($18.36).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,420 ($17.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,757 ($21.23) to GBX 1,616 ($19.53) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Paul Manduca bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,099 ($13.28) per share, with a total value of £76,930 ($92,955.53).

STJ opened at GBX 1,093 ($13.21) on Monday. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 1,044 ($12.61) and a one year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($21.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,607.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,166.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,239.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.59 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is 76.41%.

