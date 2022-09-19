Stairway Partners LLC Purchases 4,480 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 4.7% of Stairway Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $31,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.58. 1,621,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,171,777. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.68 and its 200-day moving average is $187.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.